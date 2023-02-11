Garda appeal for information on Cork man missing for 30 years

Frank McCarthy who has been missing from Mayfield for 30 years

Sat, 11 Feb, 2023 - 18:35
Ann Murphy

Gardai are urging anyone who has information about the disappearance of a Corkman 30 years ago to come forward.

Frank McCarthy was last seen by his mother on February 12, 1983 as he left the family home in Mayfield on the northside of the city at around 6.30pm.

It is known that the then 23-year-old used a short cut through a nearby field which led to Mayfield Business Park, walking in the direction of Mayfield Shopping Centre.

The alarm was raised when Frank failed to turn up at the Cotton Ball bar on Old Youghal Road to meet a friend.

He had taken no money and had not taken his passport.

Months of investigation followed, with digs taking place in fields and bogland in the Mayfield area.

Three weeks after he disappeared, a woman called Frank’s family and claimed he was dead. She gave no further information.

Despite many appeals in the past 30 years, no trace of him has ever been found.

However, investigating gardaí are hoping that the passage of time could result in someone feeling more comfortable about coming forward now with information about what happened to Frank.

When last seen, he was wearing navy tracksuit pants, green sweater and a wine-coloured three quarter length jacket, white runners. He is described as being 5ft 10in tall with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Frank’s family and the gardaí are seeking to speak with any person with any information on his whereabouts or who may have information relating to his movements on the night he went missing.

A garda spokesman said that any new information, not matter how insignificant it may seem, will be welcome by the investigation team and Frank’s family. This information will be treated in the strictest confidence.

Gardaí can be contacted at Mayfield Garda Station on 021 455 8510, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or make contact with any Garda station.

