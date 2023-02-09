Man, 60s, dies from injuries after accident at Kerry food plant

A man injured in an accident at a Listowel factory on Monday night has died.

Father of three Matt Foley, aged 62, from Duagh near Listowel, suffered burns injuries at the Kerry Ingredients and Flavours plant and passed away at Cork University hospital on Wednesday.

Mr Foley was working at the Kerry Ingredients and Flavours plant in Listowel on Monday night when he was injured at around 7.45pm.

He was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Kerry in Tralee, but was transferred by Rescue helicopter 115 to Cork University Hospital, where he passed away.

CEO of Kerry Dairy Ireland, Pat Murphy confirmed the news in an email to colleagues on Wednesday afternoon.

Mr Murphy said the late Matt Foley was a greatly valued member of the team, and his passing is a tremendous loss and shock to all. He said thoughts and prayers are with Matt Foley’s family, friends, and colleagues during this extremely difficult time.

The CEO of Kerry Dairy Ireland said the company’s focus today is on supporting the Foley family, colleagues in Listowel, and the wider Kerry Dairy Ireland team. The company also confirmed that on-site support, assistance is available to all colleagues as required through the company’s Independent Employee Assistance Programme.

Mr Murphy also confirmed the company is supporting the Health and Safety Authority and other relevant authorities with their investigations.

Mr Foley is survived by his wife Eileen and adult children Diarmuid, Lorraine and Mark. His Funeral will take place at St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Saturday morning at 11.15 a.m, followed by burial afterwards in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel.