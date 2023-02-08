Man arrested in connection with body found in Killarney

The body of Miriam Burns, 75, was discovered at her home in Ardshanavooley last August
The body of Miriam Burns, 75, was discovered at her home in Ardshanavooley, Killarney, last August

Wed, 08 Feb, 2023 - 11:59
Mairead Sheehy

A man has been arrested in connection with the discovery of a woman’s body in Co Kerry. 

The body of Miriam Burns, 75, was discovered at her home in Ardshanavooley, Killarney, at around 1.15pm on Monday August 15, 2022.

The man, aged in his 50s, is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda station in Cork City.

Investigations are ongoing, gardaí said in a statement. 

At the time of her death, Ms Burns was remembered as "a fabulous lady" who was "was always cheerful and friendly". 

GardaiPlace: Killarney
