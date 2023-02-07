Staff 'shaken' by overnight robbery at popular Cork city café 

Staff 'shaken' by overnight robbery at popular Cork city café 

Izzeddeen Akarajeh from Izz Cafe, with his wife Eman at Cafe 14 Georges Quay, Cork. Pic; Larry Cummins

Tue, 07 Feb, 2023 - 20:37
David Kent

One of the most popular cafés in Cork city was broken into in an overnight robbery.

Izzeddeen Akarajeh, who owns Izz Café on George’s Quay, took to social media to explain the situation.

He said: "I can confirm that last night, around 3:40am that we were broken into and our cash drawer was robbed.

"The gardaí have been a great help today and are conducting their investigations. Thankfully, no one was present or harmed

"It was a shock but are glad that the damage was minimal."

Mr Akarajeh confirmed that the café would be reopening on Wednesday, saying it was "business and usual" but that staff were "shaken" in a separate post on the company's Facebook.

The café is an extremely popular venue with Corkonians.

A Garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí are investigating a burglary that occurred at a business on Georges Quay, Cork, at approximately 3:30am this morning, Tuesday 7th February 2023. No arrests have been made, investigations are ongoing."

Read More

Palestinian-owned Izz Cafe in Cork sees queues out the door for Gaza fundraiser

More in this section

Tipperary woman cannot afford higher dosage of prescribed cannabis for chronic pain Tipperary woman cannot afford higher dosage of prescribed cannabis for chronic pain
Cork entrepreneurs develop compostable PPE apron to reduce plastic usage Cork entrepreneurs develop compostable PPE apron to reduce plastic usage
West Cork school to decide if 14 students with no place will be accommodated West Cork school to decide if 14 students with no place will be accommodated
Staff 'shaken' by overnight robbery at popular Cork city café 

MTU in 'close contact' with gardaí following 'significant' IT breach

READ NOW

Latest

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd

Execution Time: 0.277 s