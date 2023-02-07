Staff 'shaken' by overnight robbery at popular Cork city café 

One of the most popular cafés in Cork city was broken into in an overnight robbery.

Izzeddeen Akarajeh, who owns Izz Café on George’s Quay, took to social media to explain the situation.

He said: "I can confirm that last night, around 3:40am that we were broken into and our cash drawer was robbed.

"The gardaí have been a great help today and are conducting their investigations. Thankfully, no one was present or harmed

"It was a shock but are glad that the damage was minimal."

Mr Akarajeh confirmed that the café would be reopening on Wednesday, saying it was "business and usual" but that staff were "shaken" in a separate post on the company's Facebook.

The café is an extremely popular venue with Corkonians.

A Garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí are investigating a burglary that occurred at a business on Georges Quay, Cork, at approximately 3:30am this morning, Tuesday 7th February 2023. No arrests have been made, investigations are ongoing."