IT breach and telephone outage forces the closure of MTU Cork campuses

A “significant IT breach” and telephone outage has forced the closure of MTU Cork campuses for the next two days.
All classes, full-time and part-time, will be cancelled on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The closures will impact the Bishopstown campus, National Maritime College of Ireland, Crawford College of Art & Design and the Cork School of Music.
Staff and students have been asked to monitor email and the www.mtu.ie website for further information.
MTU said it has taken this precaution to allow a full assessment of the situation and to protect its systems.