Cork City students safe in Istanbul following devastating earthquake in Turkey

A group from Coláiste Éamann Rís was due to travel to a partner school in Malatya as part of an Erasmus programme and had been in Istanbul when the 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck
Cork City students safe in Istanbul following devastating earthquake in Turkey

People search a collapsed building following an earthquake in Azmarin town, Idlib province, northern Syria. Picture: AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed

Mon, 06 Feb, 2023 - 10:32
Mairead Sheehy

Staff members and students from a Cork City school have have avoided disaster as their travel destination in Turkey was hit by a devastating earthquake.

A group from Coláiste Éamann Rís, Deerpark, was due to travel to a partner school in Malatya as part of an Erasmus programme and had been in Istanbul when the 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck.

More than 1,300 people have been killed after the earthquake struck southern Turkey and northern Syria. Hundreds were still believed to be trapped under rubble, and the toll was expected to rise as rescue workers searched mounds of wreckage in cities and towns across the area.

The Cork City students stopped in Istanbul and so had had been due to travel to Malatya on Monday.

In an update, the school said: "Our staff and students in Turkey are all fine — an earthquake has struck their destination of Malayta, thankfully, they had stopped in Istanbul, and had not reached their destination school yet. 

"Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who have lost their lives and homes."

The school added that their partner school in Malatya said: "This place has officially disappeared many people have died the number is increasing constantly"

Turkey has declared a national emergency, launching a rigorous search and rescue mission where thousands have been found injured.

The Irish embassy in Turkey is urging anybody affected by the earthquake to call its out-of-hours mobile. Embassy staff have also posted their condolences over those who have died.

“Our hearts are with the Turkish people following the awful earthquake this morning,” they tweeted.

“We especially wish to offer our condolences to all those who have lost loved ones and wish all those injured a speedy recovery.” 

As Turkey lies on a major fault line, they are no stranger to the chaos created by powerful earthquakes.

In 1999, a disastrous earthquake that hit northwest Turkey ended up claiming the lives of 18,000 civilians.

Read More

More than 1,300 dead in Turkey and Syria as second earthquake reported 

More in this section

DENIS SCANNELL Planning application for Mallow relief road expected to be lodged before end of year
Date set for inquest six years after death of Coast Guard volunteer Caitriona Lucas Date set for inquest six years after death of Coast Guard volunteer Caitriona Lucas
Former Sinn Féin councillor Toiréasa Ferris quit party as it is compromising on 'red-line issues' Former Sinn Féin councillor Toiréasa Ferris quit party as it is compromising on 'red-line issues'
CorkPlace: TurkeyPlace: SyriaPlace: Istanbul
Cork City students safe in Istanbul following devastating earthquake in Turkey

Man breaks into Cork's Mercy hospital through a locked fire door

READ NOW

Latest

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.232 s