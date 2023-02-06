Cork City students safe in Istanbul following devastating earthquake in Turkey

Staff members and students from a Cork City school have have avoided disaster as their travel destination in Turkey was hit by a devastating earthquake.

A group from Coláiste Éamann Rís, Deerpark, was due to travel to a partner school in Malatya as part of an Erasmus programme and had been in Istanbul when the 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck.

More than 1,300 people have been killed after the earthquake struck southern Turkey and northern Syria. Hundreds were still believed to be trapped under rubble, and the toll was expected to rise as rescue workers searched mounds of wreckage in cities and towns across the area.

The Cork City students stopped in Istanbul and so had had been due to travel to Malatya on Monday.

In an update, the school said: "Our staff and students in Turkey are all fine — an earthquake has struck their destination of Malayta, thankfully, they had stopped in Istanbul, and had not reached their destination school yet.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who have lost their lives and homes."

The school added that their partner school in Malatya said: "This place has officially disappeared many people have died the number is increasing constantly"

Turkey has declared a national emergency, launching a rigorous search and rescue mission where thousands have been found injured.

The Irish embassy in Turkey is urging anybody affected by the earthquake to call its out-of-hours mobile. Embassy staff have also posted their condolences over those who have died.

“Our hearts are with the Turkish people following the awful earthquake this morning,” they tweeted.

“We especially wish to offer our condolences to all those who have lost loved ones and wish all those injured a speedy recovery.”

As Turkey lies on a major fault line, they are no stranger to the chaos created by powerful earthquakes.

In 1999, a disastrous earthquake that hit northwest Turkey ended up claiming the lives of 18,000 civilians.