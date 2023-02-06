Cork residents 'would modify behaviour if they received air quality alerts'  

Cork residents are concerned about air quality and would welcome air quality alerts, particularly if warnings were issued through social media, or via a phone app and electronic road signs.

The findings are contained in a survey which also asked respondents about whether air quality alerts would alter their behaviour, such as deciding against taking the car on a journey or avoiding an outdoor activity.

Of the 500-plus adults surveyed, just over a third of those questioned said they had between one and three household members with a respiratory issue.

'Of those using a motor car, 42% felt that a negative air quality warning may induce them to avoid using the car on the day of the warning.' Picture: Richard Mills

The study found 93% of respondents indicated some or a high level of general concern about air quality and the majority felt air quality in winter may pose a health risk to vulnerable people.

Most respondents felt promoting good air quality was outside of their personal control, but some would modify their own immediate behaviour if they received alerts about air quality in the area.

"Most participants indicated a potential impact on the same day of the warning across all behaviours," it said.

"Of those using a motor car, 42% felt that a negative air quality warning may induce them to avoid using the car on the day of the warning; similarly, 63% of respondents who exercise outdoor regularly indicated a same-day only impact.

"Notably, 34% of respondents said that a negative warning about air quality would be unlikely to change their utility walking habits."

Just 20% of respondents reported using solid fuel for heating frequently or every day, while 47.2% said they did not have solid fuel heating systems in the house.

When asked how they would like to receive information about air quality, most respondents rated social media as the preferred source of information, followed by a phone app and electronic road signs/board.

Just 20% of respondents reported using solid fuel for heating frequently or every day, while 47.2% said they did not have solid fuel heating systems in the house.

In addition, 72% of respondents reported owning a car and using it frequently or daily, a higher percentage than Census 2016 figures of 60% of people travelling by car to work or school in the city.

Solid fuel use was the only behaviour for which a good number of participants (31%) perceived the potential for a long-term impact, whereas many participants indicated only a short-term impact or no impact for transport-related behaviours."

The study was published in the Journal of Risk Research and those on the research team are from the Environmental Research Institute and the School of Applied Psychology at University College Cork, as well as a member of the environment section in Cork City Council.

Cork City Council launched a Clean Air Strategy in August 2021 which hopes to build on the development of an air quality monitoring system with a network of sensors spread around the city.

The study outlined how real-time information from the monitors is publicly available through an online dashboard and that "like other Irish cities and towns, air quality in Cork ranges between generally fair and good".