'Nobody explained, nobody apologized': Thousands attend emotional hospital overcrowding protest in Limerick

Thousands of people lined Limerick city’s main thoroughfare this morning to highlight hospital overcrowding and delays in the Mid-West region.

Protests are also taking place outside Cork University Hospital and University Hospital Kerry in Tralee this Saturday as well as at hospitals in Galway, Letterkenny, and other sites where patients have faced long delays this winter.

Gardaí estimate that at least 11,000 people took to the streets in Limerick, where the Mid-West region’s only emergency department is based at University Hospital Limerick (UHL).

The emergency department at UHL is also regularly the most overcrowded emergency department in the country.

Organised by the MidWest Hospital Campaign, along with Friends of Ennis Hospital and groups from Nenagh, the protest on Saturday heard calls for emergency departments in Ennis, Nenagh, and at St John’s in Limerick city to reopen immediately.

Taking off from Merchant’s Quay, the crowd marched down O’Connell Street towards Henry Street before gathering in Arthur's Quay Park.

Mike and Layla Daly, taking part in the UHL Protest Limerick. Picture Brendan Gleeson

The gathering held two one-minute silences throughout the day; The first in honour of the 126 people who were waiting at the hospital last year when the highest ever overcrowding was recorded.

As the crowd gathered in Arthur's Quay park, another minute’s silence was held for Aoife Johnston, 16, who died from meningitis in UHL before Christmas.

Members of Aoife’s family were among the crowds attending, holding her photograph.

Many attendees held photographs of loved ones they lost at UHL. Among them was Inga Ammonsen who lost her son Daniel Connor a week before his 29th birthday.

Ms. Ammonsen told the Irish Examiner: “Not enough was done to help him and he shouldn’t have died. He was fine. He had been diagnosed with diabetes and he was doing his best to manage it.”

Nobody helped him, nobody advised him. He used to try and figure it out himself day by day. I tried to help him as much as I could. There was just nothing.

"He was fine on Sunday, February 14 when he saw his girlfriend. On Sunday, February 21 he was dead wired up to a lung machine.”

“Nobody approached me, nobody explained, nobody apologized. It's just not good enough.”

“I want answers and it's not good enough for everybody else in the country, there are too many people suffering.”

Inga Ammonsen, holding a Picture of her son, Daniel Connors, at today's protest. Picture Brendan Gleeson

Jackie Butler, from Ardnacrusha in County Clare, told the Irish Examiner she attended the protest on Saturday as she is “terrified” about her loved ones becoming ill and ending up in UHL.

“We’ve all had experiences in the past where loved ones have been on trolleys for two or three days, and the level of care and the facilities even are just aren't able to cope.”

“Something has to change, and nobody is listening, the Government isn’t listening.”

Another attendee Seamus McGrath, from Feakle in County Clare, said the reconfiguration of UHL has failed.

The former SIPTU representative for nurses came back out onto the protest line to help highlight the overcrowding crisis.

“The Government needs to get its finger out and address the crisis that is there at the moment, which is causing the loss of lives and severe hardship for many people, especially the elderly, who have to wait long hours in the ED department.”

Addressing the crowds, Melanie Cleary said her daughter Eve should still be with us. Eve, 21, died in 2019 after spending 17 hours on a trolley at UHL before her tragic death.

“The Minister for Health continues to ignore my emails to meet with our family,” she said.

“Over the years I've had messages and phone calls from other families that have sought advice on their loved ones. How sad is this? That we have been so let down in the Midwest that we seek help from other victims.”

People need to feel safe and know that they are safe. Eve asked all the right questions about her care, and she should be here today. This is no longer a health crisis. It's a national disaster.

The gathering also heard calls on attendees to contact the region’s TDs and political representatives to call for the immediate reopening of Ennis, Nenagh, and St John’s 24-hour emergency departments.

Protest held outside CUH

In Cork city, more than 100 people also attended a protests at Cork University Hospital (CUH).

Aontú representative for Cork Finian Toomey said the hospital emergency department crisis and the lack of doctors needed to be addressed.

“120,000 on trolleys in the last 12 months," he said.

"Something has to be done, the Government has to listen.”