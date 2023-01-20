Tánaiste calls for tougher dog regulation following baby's fatal mauling by family pet

Comprehensive review of legislation relating to control of dogs needed, Martin says, following inquest into 'harrowing, shocking' death of four-month-old girl
Tánaiste calls for tougher dog regulation following baby's fatal mauling by family pet

Baby Mia O'Connell was killed in her bed by a family pet in Waterford in 2021. 

Fri, 20 Jan, 2023 - 02:00
Ciara Phelan, Political Correspondent

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has described the death of a four-month-old baby girl who was fatally mauled by a dog as a harrowing and shocking case.

An inquest in Cork city heard yesterday how baby Mia O'Connell was killed in her bed by a family pet in Waterford in 2021. 

She was found by her aunt, on the floor with severe head injuries, and the dog standing nearby with blood on its face.

Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margot Bolster said the cause of death was severe traumatic brain injury consistent with a dog attack.

Mr Martin said there is a need for “tougher regulation” and a comprehensive review of legislation relating to the control of dogs.

He envisages tougher laws both in terms of certain animal types and in respect of the owners of dogs.

“I think that's a harrowing case, shocking," he said. “Our hearts go out to the family."

Mr Martin said new regulations would be forthcoming, adding: “The minister of agriculture is working on it with other ministers on a cross-government approach to this issue."

However, he stressed that any new regulations will have to balance protecting people from dangerous dogs and ensuring that owners fulfil their responsibilities.

We need not just stronger legislation but enforcement of legislation in respect of how people behave.

“We all walk in parks where people don’t have their dogs on leads and so on," he said. "But I do think there is a need for a comprehensive review of this legislation around this and the working group is working on that.

“I do envisage tougher legislation both in terms of certain animal types, in my personal view, and in respect of the owners of dogs,” Mr Martin said.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin said any new regulations will have to balance protecting people from dangerous dogs and ensuring that owners fulfil their responsibilities. Picture: Brian Lawless
Tánaiste Micheál Martin said any new regulations will have to balance protecting people from dangerous dogs and ensuring that owners fulfil their responsibilities. Picture: Brian Lawless

Justice Minister Simon Harris said the case of Mia O’Connell is “the most harrowing, heartbreaking situation".

“The Tánaiste is exactly right, there are two parts to this. There is the review of the legislation and making sure we have robust, modern, fit-for-purpose legislation.

“Secondly, and as importantly, there's the enforcement of existing legislation, where those enforcement powers lie and different parts of the State work together in relation to that.” 

He said this work is being led by Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue and Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys and that his department and An Garda Síochána “will participate in full so that we end up with modern, robust legislation".

Read More

New working group to tackle 'devastating' dog attacks

More in this section

Award of €31m for young woman in birth injury case at Limerick hospital Award of €31m for young woman in birth injury case at Limerick hospital
Cork County Council facing €1m bill for major project overspend Cork County Council facing €1m bill for major project overspend
Garda stock Garda assaulted at Fermoy anti-refugee protest
#Dog AttacksPlace: WaterfordPerson: Micheál MartinPerson: Simon HarrisPerson: Mia O'Connell
Tánaiste calls for tougher dog regulation following baby's fatal mauling by family pet

Inquest into four-month-old baby girl's mauling by jealous pet hears of dangers of dogs

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.252 s