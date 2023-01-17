Pit bulls, alsations, and rottweilers seized in Co Limerick

The dogs are currently receiving medical attention at a dog shelter in the Southern region
Some of the dogs that were seized Limerick recently. No arrests have yet been made.

Tue, 17 Jan, 2023 - 20:43
Jess Casey

Gardaí seized 19 dogs including pit bull terriers, alsatians, and rottweilers, following a joint-agency search operation at a residence in Co Limerick on Tuesday.

The search was conducted by gardaí from the Bruff and Pallasgreen Garda stations, alongside personnel from Limerick City and County Council, at approximately 12pm.

Following an inspection by veterinary officials, the dogs were seized under Section 45 of the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013.

The dogs included 15 pit bull terriers, two alsatians, and two rottweilers.

The dogs are currently in the care of a dog shelter in the Southern region, where they are receiving medical attention.

No arrests have been made at this time, according to gardaí.

Investigations are ongoing.

Cork group calls on people to report incidents of dogs being kept 'in awful conditions'

