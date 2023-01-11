Emergency department staff praised for response after small fire in CUH

Several patients had to be evacuated from the busy emergency department (ED) at Cork University Hospital (CUH) after a small fire broke out there at lunchtime.

Patients were evacuated from the affected section after an alarm was triggered at around 1.10pm.

Several ambulances were also diverted to the Mercy University Hospital while the fire was being tackled.

ED staff discharged a fire extinguisher as two units of Cork City Fire Brigade rushed to the scene.

The hospital staff managed to contain and then extinguish the fire and the emergency was over by the time the firefighters arrived a few minutes later.

Firefighters however ventilated the affected area and tested for gas, before declaring it safe for patients and staff to return at around 2.30pm.

A spokesman for Cork City Fire Brigade praised the fast-acting staff at the ED for how they handled the situation, and for responding to the fire so quickly.

There were no injuries as a result of the incident. It caused minor damage to a small area of the ED.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

According to the INMO, there were 55 people in the ED this morning waiting for admission to the hospital.

It is not clear how many were in the ED at the time of the fire.

In a statement, a spokesman for CUH said: "Cork University Hospital (CUH) wish to confirm that an alarm was trigged at 13.10 today in the Emergency Department (ED) and as a result some patients were evacuated from the ED to a secure area.

“The affected area of the department was re-opened and declared safe for patient care at 2.30pm.”

The spokesman thanked staff, the National Ambulance Service and Cork City Fire Brigade for their quick response.