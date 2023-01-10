Former 'Irish Examiner' editor Brian Looney remembered as ‘big-intellect, big-picture guy’

The former editor of the Irish Examiner, Brian Looney, has been remembered for his vision, ambition, and courage which helped transform the Irish Examiner into a vibrant daily national newspaper.

Mr Looney, 63, who lived in Cork City, and who edited the paper from 1994 to 2001, died on Monday following a short illness. He is survived by his brothers Ivor, Michael, and Aquinas, and his sister Mary.

A former industrial correspondent of the Irish Independent, Mr Looney was appointed editor of The Kerryman newspaper group in 1988 before he was appointed editor of the then Cork Examiner newspaper in 1994, aged 34.

He led its transformation to The Examiner in 1998, and later, to the Irish Examiner.

His successor, Tim Vaughan, said the transformation came at a critical time in the paper’s history when it needed the vision and ambition that he had in spades.

“That ambition for what the newspaper could be, what it could achieve, was the mark of a real leader — and, almost 30 years later, it still lives on in the success of the Irish Examiner,” he said.

“He was a big-intellect, big-picture guy who knew what needed to be done — and he had the talent, drive, and fortitude to get it done.

“Brian was also brilliant at spotting and mentoring promising young journalists, many of whom hold senior positions across Ireland’s newspaper and broadcast media today.

I will remember Brian for his wicked sense of fun and that wonderful roguish smile of his — and the kindness and generosity he showed to many people.”

Former business editor of the Irish Examiner, Conor Keane, who also worked with Mr Looney at The Kerryman, said Mr Looney understood and loved newspapers and journalists like few others, enabling him to get the best out of both the titles he edited and the people he managed.

“When Brian became editor of The Cork Examiner, he started a process of change to create a vibrant national daily newspaper — the Irish Examiner — which challenged and continues to challenge The Irish Times and the Irish Independent with top-class news and thought-provoking opinion pieces in a well-crafted package, particularly its front pages,” he said.

“The bigger the story the better, the bigger the controversy the better — all delivering increased newspaper sales, which was the measurement used to assess editors.

“Looney could sell newspapers at a time when newspaper sales were starting to decline, making him stand out in the industry.”

He also praised his ability to “spot and nurture” future stars and said he could spot “a dud” too.

“Brian was no angel and had his faults, but for all that, he livened up the newspaper industry like few before him or since,” Mr Keane said.

“Socially he could be excellent company, brilliantly engaging with song and story, peppered with original slags from the top drawer. His Eurovision repertoire was second to none.

Unfortunately, he ceded the media stage far too early, leaving us wondering what more he could have achieved.”

RTÉ’s southern editor, Paschal Sheehy, who was appointed news editor of The Cork Examiner in 1994 by Mr Looney, said he worked harder and never learned more than he did than while working for him.

“I was 26 years of age, in charge of a newsroom of maybe 40 people, most of them far more senior than I was at that time,” he said.

“The paper was in bad shape and there was a lot of work to be done. Brian Looney knew the size of the challenge he was asking me to undertake.

“I worked hard for him — possibly harder than I’ve ever worked in my life — and he kept his end of the deal by supporting me 100% when big calls had to be made.”

Mr Looney’s requiem Mass will be celebrated at 12pm on Thursday at the Church of The Most Precious Blood in Clogheen, with funeral afterwards to Curraghkippane Cemetery.