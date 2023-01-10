Rain warning issued for Munster and Galway

A status yellow warning has been issued for all of Munster and county Galway today.

Met Éireann is warning of heavy spells of rain and a risk of spot flooding in some areas.

The warning came into effect at 3am this morning and will remain in place until 3pm this afternoon.

There is a wet and windy day ahead for the entire country with spells of blustery rain expected.

This rain will clear into the Irish Sea during late afternoon or early evening leading to clear spells and some showers.

Cold and blustery conditions will continue through the night with scattered showers most frequent over the western half of the country where there is a chance of thunderstorms and hail.

Wednesday will be much the same as today with strong and gusty winds forecast while showers will merge into longer spells of rain as the day goes on.

Isolated thunderstorms and hail are possible as well before outbreaks of rain will move up the country from the southwest in the evening.

Blustery showers are set to be a fixture for the remainder of the week with conditions remaining unsettled and colder temperatures expected this weekend.