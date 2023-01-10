Rain warning issued for Munster and Galway

There is a wet and windy day ahead for the entire country with spells of blustery rain expected.
Rain warning issued for Munster and Galway

Met Éireann is warning of heavy spells of rain and a risk of spot flooding in some areas. Picture: Damian Coleman

Tue, 10 Jan, 2023 - 07:49
Michelle McGlynn

A status yellow warning has been issued for all of Munster and county Galway today.

Met Éireann is warning of heavy spells of rain and a risk of spot flooding in some areas.

The warning came into effect at 3am this morning and will remain in place until 3pm this afternoon.

There is a wet and windy day ahead for the entire country with spells of blustery rain expected.

This rain will clear into the Irish Sea during late afternoon or early evening leading to clear spells and some showers.

Cold and blustery conditions will continue through the night with scattered showers most frequent over the western half of the country where there is a chance of thunderstorms and hail.

Wednesday will be much the same as today with strong and gusty winds forecast while showers will merge into longer spells of rain as the day goes on.

Isolated thunderstorms and hail are possible as well before outbreaks of rain will move up the country from the southwest in the evening.

Blustery showers are set to be a fixture for the remainder of the week with conditions remaining unsettled and colder temperatures expected this weekend.

Read More

Top medic warns of 'epidemic' of health service modular builds without proper planning 

More in this section

Man, 50s, dies following house fire in Fermoy  Man, 50s, dies following house fire in Fermoy 
Fears that fall in outdoor council staff may lead to rise in Cobh's litter Fears that fall in outdoor council staff may lead to rise in Cobh's litter
'Heat islands' in Cork up to 15C warmer than other parts of the city 'Heat islands' in Cork up to 15C warmer than other parts of the city
Weather
<p>Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne.</p>

Watch: Rocket set to be launched above Ireland

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.226 s