RTB sent details, including PPS numbers, of 350 students to Kerry letting agent

Details including PPS numbers of hundreds of tenants of a Dublin student accommodation complex have been received in error from the Residential Tenancies Board by a Kerry letting agent.

The details of more than 350 tenants were received on December 19 by a letting agent who was awaiting an excel document in which to fill in details of a small number of new tenants in a Kerry student accommodation complex.

The agent told the Irish Examiner that the details he received included “sensitive information” including PPS numbers, names, addresses, email addresses and rental details. He notified both the RTB and the office of the Data Protection Commissioner.

A statement from the office of the DPC said: “The DPC has received a report of a breach from the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB). The matter is currently under assessment.” The RTB said it could not comment on the specifics of individual matters.

However, in a statement it said: “In the event of a data breach, the RTB contact the affected person(s) in line with our legal obligations. We also investigate and rectify issues as they arise, report relevant breaches to the Data Protection Commissioner as required.”

It continued: “The RTB is committed to protecting all personal and special categories of data held. As a data controller dealing with large volumes of data, the RTB takes the privacy of its service users, staff and stakeholders very seriously. There are several procedures and policies in place to ensure that the rights of data subjects are upheld. These policies are under continuous review.”

Last month, the Irish Examiner reported details of approximately a dozen clients of a Cork letting agent were sent in error to a Galway agent by the RTB.

Laura Harmon, executive director of the Irish Council for International Students, said: “It's unacceptable that the sensitive, personal data of hundreds of student tenants has been mishandled and shared by the RTB without their consent.

This is the second serious breach of personal data from the RTB recently and it calls into question the trustworthiness of the RTB and their competency to safely store people's personal data.

"Answers as to why these breaches occurred and exact steps to prevent further breaches must outlined by the RTB.”

The breaches follow the introduction of a new tenancies registration software system at the RTB over a year ago. The new system has led to complaints from landlords and letting agents.