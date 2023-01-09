RTB sent details, including PPS numbers, of 350 students to Kerry letting agent

The “sensitive information” sent to the letting agent included PPS numbers, names, addresses, email addresses and rental details
RTB sent details, including PPS numbers, of 350 students to Kerry letting agent

The breaches follow the introduction of a new tenancies registration software system at the RTB over a year ago. File picture

Mon, 09 Jan, 2023 - 19:01
Ann Murphy

Details including PPS numbers of hundreds of tenants of a Dublin student accommodation complex have been received in error from the Residential Tenancies Board by a Kerry letting agent.

The details of more than 350 tenants were received on December 19 by a letting agent who was awaiting an excel document in which to fill in details of a small number of new tenants in a Kerry student accommodation complex.

The agent told the Irish Examiner that the details he received included “sensitive information” including PPS numbers, names, addresses, email addresses and rental details. He notified both the RTB and the office of the Data Protection Commissioner.

A statement from the office of the DPC said: “The DPC has received a report of a breach from the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB). The matter is currently under assessment.” The RTB said it could not comment on the specifics of individual matters.

However, in a statement it said: “In the event of a data breach, the RTB contact the affected person(s) in line with our legal obligations. We also investigate and rectify issues as they arise, report relevant breaches to the Data Protection Commissioner as required.” 

It continued: “The RTB is committed to protecting all personal and special categories of data held. As a data controller dealing with large volumes of data, the RTB takes the privacy of its service users, staff and stakeholders very seriously. There are several procedures and policies in place to ensure that the rights of data subjects are upheld. These policies are under continuous review.” 

Last month, the Irish Examiner reported details of approximately a dozen clients of a Cork letting agent were sent in error to a Galway agent by the RTB.

Laura Harmon, executive director of the Irish Council for International Students, said: “It's unacceptable that the sensitive, personal data of hundreds of student tenants has been mishandled and shared by the RTB without their consent. 

This is the second serious breach of personal data from the RTB recently and it calls into question the trustworthiness of the RTB and their competency to safely store people's personal data. 

"Answers as to why these breaches occurred and exact steps to prevent further breaches must outlined by the RTB.” 

The breaches follow the introduction of a new tenancies registration software system at the RTB over a year ago. The new system has led to complaints from landlords and letting agents.

Read More

RTB apologises for delays faced by landlords trying to register tenancies

More in this section

Fears that fall in outdoor council staff may lead to rise in Cobh's litter Fears that fall in outdoor council staff may lead to rise in Cobh's litter
Rain warning in place for Munster as Met Éireann warns of floods Rain warning in place for Munster as Met Éireann warns of floods
Warning about possible debris falling from sky off Cork and Kerry coast Warning about possible debris falling from sky off Cork and Kerry coast
<p>The house has been sealed off for a technical examination.</p>

Man, 50s, dies following house fire in Fermoy 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.256 s