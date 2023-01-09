Watch as rocket set to be launched above Ireland

A satellite-carrying rocket is set to be launched into the sky above Ireland tonight.

The rocket is set to be launched from a specially adapted 747 jet mid-air at around midnight tonight as part of Virgin Orbit's Start Me Up mission.

However, concern has been expressed by mariners in the South West as a warning was issued about the possibility of falling debris from the launch.

The launch is set to take place at Spaceport Cornwall in Britain, where the 747 jet, dubbed Cosmic Girl, took off shortly after 10pm.

The adapted jet will deploy Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rocket 35,000ft above Ireland's southern coastline at around 11pm.

Ireland's National Space Centre

Ireland's National Space Centre (NSC), based in Elfordstown EarthStation near Midleton in Cork is supporting Telemetry, Tracking and Control (TT&C) ground station services for the mission.

“We are thrilled to be working with our partners Leafspace and Goonhilly to provide TT&C for this historic launch from Cornwall,” commented National Space Centre's chief executive Rory Fitzpatrick, prior to the launch.

“Interestingly, while it will be a first for the British, it will be the third time we’ve provided ground control data for a space launch at the NSC. We’ve previously supported RocketLabs’ Electron rocket launch and we also provided groundstation services for South Korea’s recent Nuri rocket launch for Contec.”

The LauncherOne will release eight miniaturised satellites the size of cereal boxes into low earth orbit before communicating with mission control at Spaceport Cornwall via a select network of ground stations, including Ireland's NSC.

The small satellites are being released for various Virgin customers, and will be the first satellites launched into space from Europe.

Debris Warning

Mariners in Cork and Kerry have been warned about the possibility of debris falling from the sky tonight off the south-west coast of Ireland due to the launch.

The warning, issued by the Department of Transport, is in effect between 10pm and 1am, and reads: "The Department of Transport has been advised that Virgin Orbit plans to establish a space launch hazard area off the South-West Coast of Ireland on January 9 2023 and January 10 2023 between the hours of 22:00 and 01:00.

"Virgin Orbit LLC will be conducting a satellite launch attempt originating from the UK’s Spaceport Cornwall. The rocket launch vehicle will be deployed by air over water near the Southern Coast of Ireland.

"Where the launch attempt proceeds as planned, no debris will enter the marine hazard area set out in the co-ordinates below and the map at Appendix 1. However, there is a low probability for the vehicle to produce dangerous debris if a mishap were to occur," it was added.

"Mariners are advised to avoid the marine hazard area during and leading up to the launch period due to possible dangerous conditions from potential rocket debris.

"Virgin Orbit will be taking every step possible to monitor the area during the launch attempt. Mariners are advised to report any debris or pollution sightings as a result of any mishap due to launch," it concludes.

Fears

However, Patrick Murphy of the Irish South & West Fish Producers Association told RTÉ's News at One on Monday that "'if a mishap were to happen'" that means "that it explodes and everything that's up there comes flying down on top of heads of people in the area."

"This is dangerous, If it explodes - any marine traffic is at risk. There's a lot of traffic out there, a lot of boats. You can't just put down the shoe and go 50 miles to your left or right, we have boats that fish and shoot the nets for six hours at a time. This will really discommode boats."