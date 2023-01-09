Man dies following house fire in Fermoy 

It is believed the fire was accidental
The house has been sealed off for a technical examination.

Mon, 09 Jan, 2023 - 16:32
Ann Murphy

A man has died in a house fire in north Cork.

The man’s body was found in a house in Fermoy this morning. His remains have been removed from the property to Cork University Hospital where a post mortem will be carried out by Assistant State Pathologist, Dr Margaret Bolster.

However, it is believed the fire was accidental.

The man was living in the area for a number of years.

He is the second person to die in a house fire in Cork in recent weeks.

Sean Lynch, 86, died on December 23, after a fire broke out at his house in Carrigaline.

Tragic Cork fire prompts call for people to check their homes are insured

Man dies following house fire in Fermoy 

