Man dies following house fire in Fermoy 

A man has died in a house fire in north Cork.

The man’s body was found in a house in Fermoy this morning. His remains have been removed from the property to Cork University Hospital where a post mortem will be carried out by Assistant State Pathologist, Dr Margaret Bolster.

The house has been sealed off for a technical examination.

However, it is believed the fire was accidental.

The man was living in the area for a number of years.

He is the second person to die in a house fire in Cork in recent weeks.

Sean Lynch, 86, died on December 23, after a fire broke out at his house in Carrigaline.