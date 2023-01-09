'Heat islands' in Cork up to 15C warmer than other parts of the city

Those in Cork's Penrose Wharf, Hollyhill, or Little Island in the height of summer season are not imagining it if they are feeling hotter than most.

According to newly released data, the commercial and industrial heartlands of Cork, along with Midleton and Rushbrooke in Cobh, are more prone to the so-called "urban heat island" effect than the rest of the city and county — sometimes up to 15C hotter.

Gamma Location Intelligence, which provides map and data analysis to insurance companies and local authorities, analysed data from Nasa satellites for June-August from 2013 to 2022 in both Cork and Dublin in order to examine the heat island phenomenon.

According to the website Science Direct, "heat islands" are urban or metropolitan areas that are significantly warmer than their surrounding rural areas due to human activities.

Thermal sensors

Using data from Nasa's Landsat 8 launched in 2013 and Landsat 9 launched in 2021, which have precise thermal sensors, Gamma was able to focus in on even single large industrial buildings and small parks.

"This kind of analysis is particularly important in global cities that experience dangerous levels of heat in the summer — but even in Ireland, we can see quite a large difference across cities with temperature gradients in excess of 15C," Gamma said.

Both Cork and Dublin exhibit areas that see excess heat in summer, the firm said.

"These are broadly three types of area that exceed typical heat levels. Firstly, the commercial core areas of the city where there is a lack of vegetation. Secondly, high-density residential areas typically where the houses have yards rather than gardens, and the streets do not have tree cover. And finally, industrial facilities that are producing heat as part of their operations."

Cork city centre is clearly prone to excess heat in the summer, despite the cooling influence of the Lee, Gamma said.

"The Penrose Wharf area is one of the hottest in the city. Industrial facilities around the city also jump out, with Hollyhill, Little Island, Rushbrook by Cobh and Midleton showing peaks of over 15C above the average across the Cork City area."

Dublin data

Even more areas in Dublin are prone to the human-induced phenomenon, the data show.

"Dublin has a significantly larger proportion of its area that sees above average heat compared to Cork. However, there are fewer areas in Dublin that see over 15C above average when compared to Cork, which is indicative of the differing industrial bases of the two cities.

"In Dublin, the industrial areas in the west of the city from Park West to Greenhills clearly stand out, as do high density housing areas such as Stoneybatter and the Liberties. The retail core area around Henry Street towards the Fruit Market also jumps out."

The city’s parks are clearly the places to cool down on hotter days, Gamma said.

"Phoenix Park is an oasis of cool, obviously, but much smaller parks such as Stephen’s Green and Merrion Square can be seen in the data. While the Liffey has a limited cooling effect in the city centre, the course of the Dodder across the southside of Dublin spreads cooling in that part of the city."