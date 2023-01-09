Rain warning in place for Munster as Met Éireann warns of floods

There will be 'spells of rain overnight and on Tuesday' that will be 'heavy at times leading to spot flooding'
Rain warning in place for Munster as Met Éireann warns of floods

The warning comes into effect at 3am on Tuesday morning and runs for 12 hours. Picture: Denis Minihane

Mon, 09 Jan, 2023 - 10:39
David Kent

Met Éireann has issued a rain warning for all of of Munster and Galway, as heavy showers are set to batter the western half of Ireland overnight.

The warning comes into effect at 3am on Tuesday morning and runs for 12 hours until 3pm.

It comes ahead of an unsettled spell of weather for the entire country.

There will be "spells of rain overnight and on Tuesday" that will be "heavy at times leading to spot flooding".

The concept behind yellow-level weather alerts is to notify those who are at risk because of their location and/or activity and to allow them to take preventative action. 

The overall forecast for the week is a mixed bag.

According to Met Éireann, Tuesday will be "dull, wet and windy with widespread rain and fresh to strong southwesterly winds". The rain will clear into the Irish Sea in the evening, with clear spells and showers following from the west. Temperatures will reach highs of 10C to 13C. 

"Wednesday will be a windy and showery day. Showers will become more frequent in the afternoon, some turning heavy and prolonged, with the potential for hail. Strong and gusty westerly winds with gales on western coasts."

Thursday and Friday are set to see similar conditions, with a mixture of wind, rain showers and sunny spells. Thursday will see the warmest weather, with highs of 9C to 12C while Friday will see the mercury hit  5C to 9C. 

Read More

Medicine shortage worsens as 212 products out of stock, research finds

More in this section

Carrigaline assault victim dies in hospital Carrigaline assault victim dies in hospital
A group of Afghan refugees arrive in Lesvos, Greece from Turkey by rubber raft in a cove filled with debris from previous rafts. Kerry humanitarian says Greece smuggling trial ‘deeply damaging to the EU’
Survey: Cork's Mahon only area of country 'seriously littered'  Survey: Cork's Mahon only area of country 'seriously littered' 
#WeatherPlace: MunsterOrganisation: Met Éireann
<p>Families of those who lost loved ones in the Whiddy Island disaster 44 years ago are urging the Government to order fresh inquests and a public inquiry. Picture: Andy Gibson</p>

Families urge fresh Whiddy Island disaster inquests

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.242 s