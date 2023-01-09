Rain warning in place for Munster as Met Éireann warns of floods

Met Éireann has issued a rain warning for all of of Munster and Galway, as heavy showers are set to batter the western half of Ireland overnight.

The warning comes into effect at 3am on Tuesday morning and runs for 12 hours until 3pm.

It comes ahead of an unsettled spell of weather for the entire country.

There will be "spells of rain overnight and on Tuesday" that will be "heavy at times leading to spot flooding".

The concept behind yellow-level weather alerts is to notify those who are at risk because of their location and/or activity and to allow them to take preventative action.

The overall forecast for the week is a mixed bag.

According to Met Éireann, Tuesday will be "dull, wet and windy with widespread rain and fresh to strong southwesterly winds". The rain will clear into the Irish Sea in the evening, with clear spells and showers following from the west. Temperatures will reach highs of 10C to 13C.

"Wednesday will be a windy and showery day. Showers will become more frequent in the afternoon, some turning heavy and prolonged, with the potential for hail. Strong and gusty westerly winds with gales on western coasts."

Thursday and Friday are set to see similar conditions, with a mixture of wind, rain showers and sunny spells. Thursday will see the warmest weather, with highs of 9C to 12C while Friday will see the mercury hit 5C to 9C.