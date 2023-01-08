Broadcaster Paudie Palmer dies following hit and run incident in Co Cork

GAA broadcaster Paudie Palmer, who was seriously injured in a hit-and-run incident in Innishannon, Co Cork on December 29, has died aged 65.

The Templenoe native, a well-known commentator who worked with C103 in Cork and who originally comes from Blackwater, was severely injured in the collision at Dunkereen Cross near Upton on the Innishannon to Crossbarry road.

Following the incident, he was taken to Cork University Hospital where he remained in critical condition, before passing away.

Kieran McGeary, CEO of Cork's 96FM and C103FM, expressed his sincere condolences to Mr Palmer's family and said everyone is "just trying to get our heads around this".

"Obviously, you know, it's not the news that any of us wanted to wake up to this morning," Mr McGeary said.

"Paudie was definitely a great character, and a gentleman, and I enjoyed working with him, and always enjoyed his company and he'll be sadly missed as a member of our team."

He added: "It's hard to imagine even our own commentaries without Paudie, so it's a tough day for everybody."

Paudie Palmer (right) and Michael Scanlon from C103 pictured at a football match between Cork and Kerry in 2021. Picture: Miki Barlok

Mr Palmer is the uncle and godfather of Claudine Keane, model and wife of former Ireland international football player, Robbie Keane.

Before his passing, Ms Keane had asked well-wishers to pray for her uncle's recovery.

"My lovely talented charismatic uncle Paudie Palmer from Cork to Dublin and everywhere in between," she said.

"Love you uncle Paudie, my godfather! Life has so many unexpected turns please God this one turns out OK."

He is survived by his wife Colette, daughters Claire and Emily, grandson Lucas, brothers Denis, John and Richie, extended family and multitudes of friends.

Man remanded in custody

Bohdan Bezverkhyi appeared in court in relation to the incident on January 5.

The charges against Mr Bezverkhi include failing to offer assistance at the scene of a crash to the injured party, Mr Palmer, failing to report the occurrence, failing to keep his vehicle at the place of occurrence for a reasonable period and failing to stop his vehicle.

The court heard that when the Ukrainian national was subsequently charged under caution he expressed remorse for what had occurred.

Det Garda Manus O’Donnell O’Donnell said that various admissions were made by Mr Bezverkhyi at Bandon Garda Station.

“To the first charge, he said ‘I am guilty I want to apologise.’ (He subsequently said) ‘I am sorry, very sorry for what happened. I have no excuse. I am very sorry for my actions.’”

At Bandon District Court last Thursday, Sgt Paul Kelly told Judge James McNulty that the investigation is ongoing and is quite extensive, with gardaí awaiting reports prior to any directions from the DPP.

Solicitor for Mr Bezverkhyi, Myra Dinneen, said she consented to the Garda request for a further remand in custody until January 19 next, at which point she indicated she would make a bail application for her client.

She added that her client expresses regret for what happened.