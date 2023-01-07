Thunderstorms cause multiple power outages across Munster

The outages come following a status yellow thunderstorm warning which was issued for four counties.
Multiple other outages have affected residents near Cahersiveen and many other areas. Picture: Dan Linehan

Sat, 07 Jan, 2023 - 16:25
Mairead Sheehy

Multiple homes remain without power across Co Kerry this afternoon, following heavy thunderstorms in the county.

There have been two faults along the Smearla line, just outside Listowel and between Moyvane and Tarbert, leaving a total of 135 homes without power.

Elsewhere in the county, a power outage in Kilflynn has left 111 homes without power.

Multiple other outages have affected residents near Glenbeigh, Dingle, Cahersiveen and many more.

According to the ESB website, Clare and Limerick have also been badly impacted by outages.

The outages come following a status yellow thunderstorm warning which was issued for four counties.

The warning, which affects Kerry, Clare, Galway, and Mayo, came into effect at 2pm today and will remain in place until 9pm Saturday evening.

The forecaster has warned there is a possibility of heavy showers and thunderstorms, with the chance of hail which may result in spot flooding causing hazardous driving conditions.

There is also a yellow wind warning in place for five counties over the weekend.

Kerry, Clare, Galway, Mayo, and Donegal, have been issued this warning, which remains in place until 8am Sunday morning.

Met Éireann has predicted “strong and gusty” southerly winds, especially nearby coasts, where there is a chance of “wave overtopping”.

