Garda seek help in finding Cork teenager missing since Christmas Day

David O'Callaghan, 15, was last seen on Christmas Day.
Sat, 07 Jan, 2023 - 09:34

Gardaí in Cork are appealing for help in tracing the whereabouts of a teenage boy, missing from his home in the city.

David O'Callaghan, 15, was last seen on Christmas Day.

He is described as being 5ft 3in tall, with a slim build and light brown hair.

When last seen he was wearing a black Canada Goose jacket, a light grey tracksuit and light grey Nike runners.

David is known to frequent the northside of Cork City.

Anyone with information on David’s whereabouts is asked to contact Bridewell Garda Station on 021 494 3330, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

