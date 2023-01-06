Three teens hospitalised after taking cannabis jellies in Tipperary

It is understood that two of three were seriously ill after ingesting products packaged as Jolly Rancher jellies
Three teens hospitalised after taking cannabis jellies in Tipperary

Gardaí in Tipp seized a large quantity of suspected cannabis-infused edibles, cash and vape oil.

Fri, 06 Jan, 2023 - 14:09
Ann Murphy

Three teenagers have been hospitalised after taking cannabis jellies in Tipperary during the Christmas period.

It is understood that two of three were seriously ill after ingesting products packaged as Jolly Rancher jellies.

Now, the Health Service Executive (HSE) and gardaí are issuing a warning to people about the public health risks associated with synthetic cannabinoids appearing in jellies and sweets sold as Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) edibles in Ireland.

A statement from the HSE said: “A small number of hospitalisations have occurred following the consumption of edible products (Jolly Rancher jellies) during the period of December 2022 in the Tipperary Region. Upon analysis from Forensic Science Ireland, these edible products have been found to contain new and risky substances known as synthetic cannabinoids.” 

The statement added: “It is anticipated that counterfeit edible products available on the market are made in clandestine laboratories and the potency and contents of products cannot be guaranteed. 

"A number of these products seized recently have been analysed by Forensic Science Ireland and have been found to contain only new and extra risky synthetic cannabinoids and not in fact any THC as indicated on the packaging.” 

A search by gardaí of a house in the Clonmel area of Tipperary on New Year’s Eve resulted in the seizure of “a large quantity of suspected cannabis-infused edibles, cash and vape oil”.

The edibles are suspected of containing synthetic cannabinoids, and the seized products have been submitted to Forensic Science Ireland for further analysis.

A Garda spokesman said: “A criminal investigation into this seizure and the sale and supply of these products is ongoing. Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information relating to this seizure to contact Gardaí at Clonmel 052 617 7640, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any other garda station.” 

Gardaí are advising the public to seek medical attention if they have consumed such products and become unwell.

Read More

Cork city centre supermarket to close at end of month

More in this section

Met Éireann issues weekend wind warning for Kerry, Clare and three other counties Met Éireann issues weekend wind warning for Kerry, Clare and three other counties
'The next best thing to winning the jackpot': Limerick shop that sold €11m Lotto ticket revealed 'The next best thing to winning the jackpot': Limerick shop that sold €11m Lotto ticket revealed
Street sex workers discrimination Man found dead at foot of stairwell in apartment in Mallow
Three teens hospitalised after taking cannabis jellies in Tipperary

Gardaí concerned for wellbeing of missing Limerick man, 55

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.256 s