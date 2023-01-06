Three teens hospitalised after taking cannabis jellies in Tipperary

Three teenagers have been hospitalised after taking cannabis jellies in Tipperary during the Christmas period.

It is understood that two of three were seriously ill after ingesting products packaged as Jolly Rancher jellies.

Now, the Health Service Executive (HSE) and gardaí are issuing a warning to people about the public health risks associated with synthetic cannabinoids appearing in jellies and sweets sold as Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) edibles in Ireland.

A statement from the HSE said: “A small number of hospitalisations have occurred following the consumption of edible products (Jolly Rancher jellies) during the period of December 2022 in the Tipperary Region. Upon analysis from Forensic Science Ireland, these edible products have been found to contain new and risky substances known as synthetic cannabinoids.”

The statement added: “It is anticipated that counterfeit edible products available on the market are made in clandestine laboratories and the potency and contents of products cannot be guaranteed.

"A number of these products seized recently have been analysed by Forensic Science Ireland and have been found to contain only new and extra risky synthetic cannabinoids and not in fact any THC as indicated on the packaging.”

A search by gardaí of a house in the Clonmel area of Tipperary on New Year’s Eve resulted in the seizure of “a large quantity of suspected cannabis-infused edibles, cash and vape oil”.

The edibles are suspected of containing synthetic cannabinoids, and the seized products have been submitted to Forensic Science Ireland for further analysis.

A Garda spokesman said: “A criminal investigation into this seizure and the sale and supply of these products is ongoing. Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information relating to this seizure to contact Gardaí at Clonmel 052 617 7640, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any other garda station.”

Gardaí are advising the public to seek medical attention if they have consumed such products and become unwell.