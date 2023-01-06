Gardaí concerned for wellbeing of missing Limerick man, 55

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a man who is missing from Limerick.
Michael McNamara, 55, was last seen in the Garryowen area at approximately 10.30am on Monday, January 2.
He is described as being approximately 5"9' inches in height and of a slim build. He has grey hair and brown eyes.
Gardaí and Michael’s family say they are concerned for his wellbeing.
Anyone with information that could assist gardaí is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061 214 340, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station