Met Éireann issues weekend wind warning for Kerry, Clare and three other counties

High seas and strong winds off Long Strand along the Cork coastline with Galley Head lighthouse in the background. File Picture: Denis Minihane.

Fri, 06 Jan, 2023 - 11:29
Steven Heaney

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow wind warning for five counties for the coming weekend.

The warning, which affects Kerry, Clare, Galway, Mayo and Donegal comes into effect at 10am on Saturday morning and will remain in place until 8am on Sunday morning.

A separate status yellow gale warning has also been issued for all Irish coastal waters and for the Irish Sea. Between 4am on Saturday and midday on Sunday, Met Éireann is predicting strong winds which may reach gale force 8 or strong gale force 9 at times.

Some wave overtopping on lower-lying areas is also likely.

Weekend weather

In terms of the overall outlook for this weekend, Met Éireann says this afternoon will be generally rainy, with showers moving eastwards across the country and becoming widespread.

Temperatures today will range from 7C to 10C.

Saturday too will be wet and blustery, with showers heaviest and most persistent in counties on the west coast.

The east coast will be somewhat drier, however. Temperatures tomorrow will also range from 7C to 10C.

Sunday, like Saturday, will also be wet and windy with fresh to strong westerly winds and heavier showers in the west, with hail and thunder also possible.

In the east, conditions will be more scattered with some sunny spells breaking through by the mid-afternoon and evening.

