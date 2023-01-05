Cancer survivor donates cars to Cork hospice where father died of disease

A cancer survivor has donated two cars to a Cork hospice where her father passed away from the disease, after raising money through sales of her self-published book.

Katherine Dolphin Griffin is close to reaching her €100,000 goal by World Cancer Day next month.

The author of Hope to Cope donated two cars on Thursday to Marymount Hospital and Hospice in Cork for use by their palliative care team. She will fund a €50,000 salary for a PhD cancer researcher, which the Irish Cancer Society said would help the fight against the disease.

The Midleton-based teacher, who celebrated her 10-year cancer-free milestone just before last Christmas, wants to give back to the hospice where her father died following his battle with cancer.

“The day I declared my unfinished business with cancer, I promised I would return [to Marymount] when I was able, with some token of thanks to them,” she said.

“I went from being ‘daddy’s girl’ to being the woman of the house and then to the mother-son role with [my father] when he was sick,” she said of her father, Joe Dolphin, who fought cancer five times from 2008 until his death on World Cancer Day 2017. “So, it kind of went full circle.”

Picture: Denis Minihane.

Marymount could not afford a car during the pandemic for house calls, which allow palliative care nurses to give at-home care for a those who wish to die at home. Ms Dolphin Griffin donated two Toyota Yaris hybrid cars for staff to use.

Every cent made by her book, which features 16 uplifting short stories from her life, will be donated to Marymount and the Irish Cancer Society, even after the initial donations are made.

“When I was going through different traumas in my life, I felt there wasn’t a book out there,” she said.

“They’re all true stories. I tell a story and I tell the learning from it. Rather than patronising anyone telling them what to do, I just say what I did and how it was a good method for me. You’re getting a workbook and a journal from this as well as contributing to the two amazing charities.”

She said the book is not one for an exclusive club of cancer survivors but has learnings applicable for people from all walks of life struggling with hardships. She hopes her feel-good story of finding ways to cope with life’s challenges will help others too.

A spokesperson for Marymount said: "The wonderful donation of two brand new cars purchased by Katherine from Cogans Carrigaline will be used by community palliative care nurses who travel all over Cork and Kerry to provide complex symptom management to those patients who are at home or living within other care settings within the community (for example community hospitals and nursing homes).

Our community palliative care nurses complement and support the role of the patient’s primary healthcare team with our specialist knowledge and expertise for those patients who choose to be cared for at home."

Hope to Cope is available at Dunnes Stores countrywide or at hope-to-cope.com.