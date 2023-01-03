Family of Bruna Fonseca launch fundraiser to repatriate her body to Brazil

Bruna Fonseca, 28, a native of Formiga in Minas Gerais province, came to Cork last September to start a new life
The body of 28-year-old Bruna Fonseca was discovered in a residential property on Liberty Street, Cork City.

Tue, 03 Jan, 2023 - 15:10
Eoin English

The family of Bruna Fonseca, who died in violent circumstances in Cork at the weekend, has launched a fundraising appeal to help with the repatriation of her body to her native Brazil.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account in the hope of raising the required finances to bring her body home to Formiga for burial.

Several members of her extended family are living in Cork and are liaising with the gardaí and the authorities on the timing of the release of her body, and they are also liaising with family members in Brazil on the funeral arrangements.

But in the meantime, they have opened a GoFundMe account this afternoon in a bid to help defray the costs associated with the repatriation and burial.

They issued a heartfelt plea this afternoon to anyone who knew Bruna, or who was affected by the circumstances surrounding her death, and who can afford to donate, to give what they can to help her family.

They are also receiving consular assistance.

Ms Fonseca, 28, a native of Formiga in Minas Gerais province, was a qualified librarian, who had come to Cork last September to start a new life.

She had been working as a contract cleaner at the Mercy University Hospital (MUH).

She went out with family and friends to ring in the new year in a Cork city pub on Saturday night but was found dead in a flat on Liberty St at around 6.30am on New Year's Day after gardaí were called to the address.

A man was arrested at the scene and on Monday, Brazilian national, Miller Pacheco, 29, who has an address on Liberty St, and who was known to Ms Fonseca, was brought before a special sitting of Cork District Court where he was charged with the murder of Ms Fonseca, at Liberty Street, Cork on January 1, 2023, contrary to common law.

He is due to appear before the court again by video link on January 9.

https://gofund.me/5a3fb878

