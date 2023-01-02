'Major internal incident' declared at University Hospital Limerick

University Hospital Limerick has declared a “major internal incident” following an increase in the number of patients attending the emergency department.

In a statement released today, the UL Hospital Group has said the emergency department is “exceptionally busy”, following a rise in Covid-19 and flu outbreaks.

The hospital group has made the decision to cancel all outpatient appointments scheduled for tomorrow, January 3.

They also stated that only urgent elective surgeries will go ahead at the Hospital "over the coming days".

The hospital has imposed a restriction on visitors, in their efforts to manage the situation.

Exceptions for visitors include “parents visiting children, people assisting confused patients” or those who are “critically unwell”, with exceptions limited to “one person per patient”.

"We regret the distress or inconvenience our visiting ban causes for patients and their loved ones, but it is necessary given the high levels of flu and Covid-19."

The UHL Group acknowledged the “very long waits” experienced by patients who have attended the hospital.

“We urge the public to consider alternative options including GP, out of hours GP and pharmacies. We apologise to patients experiencing long waits.”