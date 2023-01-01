Gardaí seek public's help in finding missing Cork man, 70

When last seen on Friday, James Daly was wearing a wine-coloured jacket and grey knitted hat
James Daly is described as 5ft 8in tall, of slim build, with short grey hair. 

Sun, 01 Jan, 2023 - 20:25
Sally Gorman

Gardaí are seeking the assistance of the public in tracing the whereabouts of James Daly, aged 70.

He has been missing from his home at Blarney Rd in Cork city since last Friday.

Mr Daly is described as approximately 5ft 8in in height, of slim build, with short grey hair.

When last seen he was wearing a wine-coloured jacket and grey knitted hat.

His family is concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Anglesea St Garda Station on 021 4522000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Gardaí seek public help to trace man, 55, missing from Co Cork

