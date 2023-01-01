Gardaí and family concerned for welfare of man, 35, missing from Waterford home

When last seen, Denis was wearing a green Nike tech tracksuit, black Nike air runners and a navy rain mac.

Sun, 01 Jan, 2023 - 14:23
Rebecca Laffan

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 35-year-old man who's missing from his home in Waterford.

Denis Ozturk went missing from his home in Ballybeg, Waterford on Friday afternoon, December 30.

Denis is described as being 6 foot 1 inches in height with a thin build. He has brown eyes and is bald. 

Gardaí and Denis's family are concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone with information on Denis’s whereabouts is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on (051) 305 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Missing peopleGardaiPlace: Waterford
