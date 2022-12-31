Gardaí arrest a second teen over  Carrigaline assault which left man in critical condition

Gardaí have made a second arrest in connection with a serious assault in Carrigaline, Co Cork, over Christmas which left a 29-year-old man in a critical condition in hospital.

The assault happened in Glenwood Estate on Wednesday December 28 at approximately 5.30pm. The injured man sustained serious head injuries. He was first treated at the scene by paramedics before being rushed to Cork University Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery. He remains in a critical condition