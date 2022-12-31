Gardaí arrest a second teen over  Carrigaline assault which left man in critical condition

Gardaí have made a second arrest in connection with a serious assault in Carrigaline, Co Cork, over Christmas which left a 29-year-old man in a critical condition in hospital.
The assault happened in Glenwood Estate on Wednesday December 28 at approximately 5.30pm. The injured man sustained serious head injuries. He was first treated at the scene by paramedics before being rushed to Cork University Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery. He remains in a critical condition
Earlier today gardai arrested an 18-year-old man for questioning in relation to the incident and he is currently being held at Togher Garda Station.
Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses to come forward.
Anyone who was in the vicinity between 5pm and 5.45pm on Wednesday, December 28, particularly road users with dash cam footage, have been asked to contact investigating Gardaí.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.
On Friday, 19-year-old Ricardo Hoey, 19, appeared before Mallow District Court where he was charged with assault causing harm.
Detective Garda Declan Healy gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution. He said Mr Hoey, who lives at 7 Ardcarrig in Carrigaline, made no reply when the charge was put to him under caution.
Mr Hoey was remanded on bail until January 5 next, when he will appear before Cork District Court on Anglesea Street in Cork City.