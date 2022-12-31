Man, 40s, dies after being found unconscious in Cork housing estate

Results from the post-mortem will assist Gardaí in determining the course of the investigation.
The scene is preserved for a full technical examination by the Divisional Scenes of Crime Unit, and the local Coroner and office of the State Pathologist have been notified and a post-mortem examination has been arranged.

Sat, 31 Dec, 2022 - 13:17
Rebecca Laffan

A man in his 40s has died after he was found unconscious in a housing estate in the Mahon area of Cork City today.

"Gardaí and emergency services were alerted shortly after 8.30am after a man in his 40s was discovered unconscious in the Ballinsheen Court housing estate in Mahon," said a garda spokesperson.

"He was treated at the scene by emergency services personnel before being removed to University Hospital Cork where he has since been pronounced dead."

Results from the post-mortem will assist Gardaí in determining the course of the investigation, said the spokesperson. 

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward, particularly those with video footage from the Ballinsheen Court area in the early hours of this morning to make it available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station on 021 452 2000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

