Check your tickets! €500k EuroMillions winner sold in Cork

EuroMillions players are being urged to check their tickets after a lucky person in Cork netted themselves a massive sum in Tuesday's draw.

The EuroMillions Plus ticket, worth €500,000, was sold at Centra on Rochestown Road.

Terry Murphy, owner of the lucky shop, said he was delighted to get the call telling him that his store had sold the winning ticket.

“We are local residential shop, open since 1995," he said.

"We’re absolutely delighted that this good fortune has come to one of our customers. It’s a great start to the new year for them and we wish them all the best with their winnings."

The winning numbers of Tuesday's draw were 15, 19, 36, 40, 45.

Mr Murphy highlighted previous times that his shop sold lucky tickets to even luckier customers.

“Back in lockdown in 2020, we sold a Daily Million ticket Top Prize worth €1m," he said.

"It created a great buzz in the town and we’re hoping this latest win will do the same," Mr Murphy added.

The National Lottery advises the lucky winner in Cork to sign the back of the ticket, keep it safe and make contact with the National Lottery prize claims team.

Tuesday's EuroMillions jackpot, worth almost €27m, was won by a player in Portugal. Friday's jackpot now rolls on to around €17m.