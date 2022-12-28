Check your tickets! €500k EuroMillions winner sold in Cork

The EuroMillions Plus ticket, worth €500,000, was sold at Centra on Rochestown Road
Check your tickets! €500k EuroMillions winner sold in Cork

The National Lottery advises the lucky winner in Cork to sign the back of the ticket, keep it safe and make contact with the National Lottery prize claims team.

Wed, 28 Dec, 2022 - 16:19
Greg Murphy

EuroMillions players are being urged to check their tickets after a lucky person in Cork netted themselves a massive sum in Tuesday's draw.

The EuroMillions Plus ticket, worth €500,000, was sold at Centra on Rochestown Road.

Terry Murphy, owner of the lucky shop, said he was delighted to get the call telling him that his store had sold the winning ticket.

“We are local residential shop, open since 1995," he said.

"We’re absolutely delighted that this good fortune has come to one of our customers. It’s a great start to the new year for them and we wish them all the best with their winnings."

The winning numbers of Tuesday's draw were 15, 19, 36, 40, 45.

Mr Murphy highlighted previous times that his shop sold lucky tickets to even luckier customers.

“Back in lockdown in 2020, we sold a Daily Million ticket Top Prize worth €1m," he said.

"It created a great buzz in the town and we’re hoping this latest win will do the same," Mr Murphy added.

The National Lottery advises the lucky winner in Cork to sign the back of the ticket, keep it safe and make contact with the National Lottery prize claims team.

Tuesday's EuroMillions jackpot, worth almost €27m, was won by a player in Portugal. Friday's jackpot now rolls on to around €17m.

Read More

Cork council paid out €1.1m compensation for footpath-related injuries in nine months

More in this section

Public urged to check on elderly as illness rates continue rising Public urged to check on elderly as illness rates continue rising
Lord Mayor leads tributes after former ‘Echo Boy’ Michael O’Regan dies Lord Mayor leads tributes after former ‘Echo Boy’ Michael O’Regan dies
Hospital corridor with gurneys Patient: 'I was on a trolley and witnessed someone die beside me, no dignity'
<p>Kenny Lee brought the Live at the Marquee  concert series to Cork. Picture; Larry Cummins</p>

'The best of entertainment came to Cork thanks to Kenny Lee' 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.279 s