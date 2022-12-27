Lord Mayor leads tributes after former ‘Echo Boy’ Michael O’Regan dies

The Lord Mayor of Cork has led tributes to the legendary former ‘Echo Boy’, Michael O’Regan, who died on Tuesday.

Mr O’Regan, who once boasted that he had sold well over one million copies of the Evening Echo newspaper on the streets of Cork in a career spanning over half a century until his retirement a few years ago, was described as a “legend and institution”, and “part of the fabric of the city”.

He died at St Finbarr’s Hospital surrounded by his family. He is survived by his brother Seán (John), his sister-in-law Theresa, nephews Anthony, Ger and Eoin, niece Nicola, and a large circle of friends.

Cllr Deirdre Forde said: “He was so iconic to Cork city, part of our society, it’s almost impossible to think of Cork and not think of him."

Mr O’Regan began selling copies of the Evening Echo at the corner of Princes St and St Patrick's St in 1960, and was later given a morning pitch at 10 St Patrick's St outside the then-Bank of Ireland, in 1969, where he worked in all weathers, six days a week, barring bank holidays.

He was also a regular attendee at the AGM of Cork City Council, attending the election of almost 50 lords mayor.

The Echo editor, Maurice Gubbins, said Cork has lost an institution.

“Michael was a giant of a newsvendor - one of the finest people in the news business in Cork - an iconic figure in our city. He will be very much missed," he said.

Circulation manager with The Echo and the Irish Examiner, Sean Murphy, described Mr O'Regan as "an absolute gentleman" and said "Cork has lost a piece of its history".

He will be buried after 10.30am Requiem Mass at the Church of the Assumption, Ballyphehane on Friday.

Denis Reading, the former Examiner and Echo journalist who worked for the publications from the late 1970s until the early 1990s. He died in Southampton on 24/12/2022.

Meanwhile, the death has also been announced of former Echo and Examiner journalist, Denis Reading, who worked for the publications from the late 1970s until the early 1990s.

He died peacefully on Christmas Eve in Southampton General Hospital after a battle with illness, with his sister Teresa and brothers Philip and Francis by his bedside, and according to the death notice, “in the thoughts, hearts and prayers” of Martha, and their children David and Jean.

His funeral will take place in Southampton, with details yet to be announced.