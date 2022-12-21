Death announced of one of Cork city's 'great characters'

The death has been announced of one of Cork’s great characters, Paul Stewart, who was known city-wide for his flowing grey hair and for helping customers as they left Merchant's Quay shopping centre.
Mr Stewart, also known as Neil Kirwan, died peacefully at Mount Cara nursing home in Cork on Tuesday.
Originally from Finglas, Dublin, he had been living on Cork's Wolfe Tone Street for many years.
People have been paying their respects online since news of his death was announced earlier, describing Mr Stewart as "a kind and gentle soul.
Taxi driver Pat Harrington recalled fond memories of Mr Stewart's kindness to elderly customers of Merchant's Quay shopping centre, describing him as a "lovely man".
A regular visitor to the city centre shopping mall described him as a "sweetheart".
"He always helped people bring their trolleys to the taxi or if they got a spin," she said.
Daniel O'Hanlon described him as "a great character" in Cork.
"Always a gentleman. Cork will miss you," he said.
His remains will lie in repose at Coughlan’s Funeral Home, Shandon Street from 3pm to 4pm on Thursday with Requiem Mass at the North Cathedral at 11am on Friday.