'It can be summed up in one word — devastation': 15 jobs at risk after Limerick blaze

Building at large commercial premises was almost gutted
The aftermath of the fire at Fenton’s Yard, Raheen. Picture: Liam Burke/Press 22

Wed, 21 Dec, 2022 - 14:00
David Raleigh

Gardaí were still at the scene of a large fire in Limerick on Wednesday, which destroyed a number of businesses and left 15 jobs in peril.

The fire broke out shortly after 7pm on Tuesday at a large commercial premises housing a number of businesses, situated at Fenton’s Yard, Raheen, off the R526 Limerick to Patrickswell road.

The building was almost completely gutted in the inferno which could be seen for a number of miles on Tuesday evening.

Children’s Christmas presents that had been stored in one of the business holdings were also completely destroyed, sources said.

More than a dozen fire engines and water tankers from Limerick City and County Fire Service and Rathkeale Fire Service fought the blaze for four hours.

Gardaí said there were no injuries.

The owners of a car trading sales business based in the yard said they were not impacted by the blaze.

Patrick O’Driscoll and Denis McMahon, co-owners of Empire Trade Car Sales, said they remained “open for business” but were helping others where they could.

Mr McMahon said he noticed the fire taking hold of the building when he glanced at a CCTV security feed at his home showing the premises.

“I just looked at the camera, I don't know what I looked at it, and I could see the (premises) was gone up (in flames). I came in the road then straight away, I could see the flames coming through the roof, it is just a big mess,” Mr McMahon said.

“I feel sorry for the (businesses) affected by it, we’ll help them as much as we can.

We will all pull together, we are all in the one yard, so anything we can do to help we will.

Mr O’Driscoll said when he arrived at the site around 8pm Tuesday, “everywhere was up in flames”.

“The fire brigade and gardaí were here, our (premises) was ok, we came in to check that and help out, but there was nothing we could do really, it was just engulfed, up in flames.

“Empire is unaffected by this, we are helping the others out as much as we can. We are giving our back yard to (one of the other businesses) to help get them out of a hole and keep their customers happy through the Christmas period," he said.

“It’s terrible, about 15 jobs gone, 15 people at Christmas time, it’s hard.” 

The fire at Fenton’s Yard, Raheen. Picture: Brendan Gleeson
Fianna Fáil's Willie O’Dea visited the site on Wednesday and pledged to support any workers impacted.

“Obviously, it can be summed up in one word — devastation. It’s a dreadful thing for the workers and their employers in the lead up to Christmas, 15 people are without employment over the Christmas period,” said Mr O’Dea.

“I just came out here to meet the lads because I know some of them and if they have any problems with social welfare or anything of that nature over the Christmas, I’ll be available to help them out."

Mr O'Dea said it was "a terrible tragedy" adding: “I’ve walked around it and it’s a very grim site and a real tragedy and it’ll take a lot to put it back together again, but hopefully the businesses here will find some way to continue in existence until the place is restored.” 

A Garda spokesman said: “The scene is currently preserved pending examination later today.”

