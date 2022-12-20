Fire crews battling inferno on outskirts of Limerick City

Fire crews were alerted to the inferno at 7:58pm
Fire crews battling inferno on outskirts of Limerick City

The Fire at Empire Trade, Fentons Yard, Raheen, Limerick. Picture: Brendan Gleeson

Tue, 20 Dec, 2022 - 21:47
David Raleigh

Fire crews responded to a major blaze at a car sales business on the outskirts of Limerick city on Tuesday evening.

Fire crews were alerted to the inferno at 7:58pm.

The blaze appears to have caused extensive damage to the premises, located on the R526, near the Southcourt Hotel.

Five fire engines from Limerick City, backed up by three support engines from Rathkeale are in attendance fighting the flames.

Gardaí have closed off the road and traffic diversions are in place.

A massive plume of thick black smoke and tall red flames are emanating from the premises.

Firefighters are using a high rise ladder to dampen the flames from above the premises.

There are no reports of any injuries.

The Fire at Empire Trade, Fentons Yard, Raheen, Limerick. Picture: Brendan Gleeson
The Fire at Empire Trade, Fentons Yard, Raheen, Limerick. Picture: Brendan Gleeson

Read More

Call for action in Rathkeale as Justice Minister meets with Limerick community

More in this section

Call for action in Rathkeale as Justice Minister meets with Limerick community Call for action in Rathkeale as Justice Minister meets with Limerick community
Limerick TD calls for exclusion orders to stop Rathkeale violence Limerick TD calls for exclusion orders to stop Rathkeale violence
Funding secured for Cork Life Centre after long campaign Funding secured for Cork Life Centre after long campaign
Fire crews battling inferno on outskirts of Limerick City

Mallow to get new multi-sport facility 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.22 s