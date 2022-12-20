Gardaí hoping Killarney court orders will prevent repeat of Christmas violence

There are hopes that a ban on certain individuals entering Killarney, as well as dozens of people before the courts in relation to public order and violence offences arising out of an ongoing “feud”, will lead to a quieter Christmas in the town.

Senior officers in Killarney say they do not believe there will be a repeat of the violence of Christmas/New Year's Eve two years ago, during which houses, vehicles, and people were attacked.

They are “conscious” of the outbreak of violence in nearby Rathkeale this week, but say there are “no strong links” with the situation in Killarney.

While large numbers of people have arrived home to Killarney for Christmas, extra garda patrols “as part of normal holiday policing” are in place.

Violence and attacks on persons and property in the town during Christmas 2020 caused widespread shock and led to the setting up of a special policing unit known as Operation Spider.

The terrifying incidents were related to an ongoing feud which violently erupted after the arrival of relatives and friends from outside the town, court appearances were later told.

The violence began on Christmas Eve and continued on Christmas morning, with gardaí called to the area several times throughout the holiday period.

Houses as well as cars were attacked, and baseball bats, slash hooks, and pitchforks were seized during house searches.

There were dozens of arrests. Strict bail conditions which were sought by gardaí in Killarney and granted by the district court have led to a number of accused being banned from Killarney for almost two years other than for court appearances — a scenario which has helped quell bitterness, according to local representatives.

As well as criminal damage, persons were sent forward to the Circuit Criminal Court on violent disorder and other public order charges along with assault charges. Currently around 15 people are before the courts in relation to the incidents.

Accused people 'fully compliant'

Solicitor Padraig O’Connell, who represents a number of accused, said his clients are “fully compliant and aware of the consequences” should they breach bail conditions.

He said he expects they will be dealt with by the circuit court in 2023.

Local Independent councillor Donal Grady said he is “hopeful” there will not be a repeat this holiday period as numbers of the alleged perpetrators have been banned from Killarney.

“Hopefully we will not see a repeat," he said. “The gardaí need extra resources in Killarney."