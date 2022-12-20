Funding secured for Cork Life Centre after long campaign

"The fight goes on but we do it from a place now where all of the team know that we have the same nine people coming back year to year. It’s huge for the centre."
Cork Life Centre director Don O'Leary (left) with Taoiseach Micheál Martin during a visit to the northside alternative education facility. Mr O'Leary said: “I’m certain at this stage that this will help to guarantee the centre into the future." Picture: Donal O'Keeffe.

Tue, 20 Dec, 2022 - 18:27
Jess Casey, Education Correspondent

The director of the Cork Life Centre is confident that the future of the education centre in Sunday's Well has been secured.

It comes as an agreement was reached with the Department of Education following negotiations around a funding model for the school which works with students outside of mainstream education.

Cork Life Centre had previously warned that it was losing vital staff as a voluntary organization to mainstream schools.

Director Don O’Leary confirmed on Tuesday that contracts for nine of the centre’s teachers have now been agreed upon, adding that he was delighted staff would have more security.

“There’s still ways to go," Mr O'Leary said, adding that he had initially sought 12 contracts from the department. 

The fight goes on but we do it from a place now where all of the team know that we have the same nine people coming back year to year. It’s huge for the centre.

Young people attending Cork Life Centre need consistency, he added. “If you have major staff changes every year, then the kids have to get to know the new staff."

“I’m certain at this stage that this will help to guarantee the centre into the future. There are still battles, but we are overjoyed with the commitment to the staff, students and parents.”

Mr O’Leary thanked his deputy director, Rachel Lucey and the centre’s former administrators Thomas Mulcahy and Craigh Hayes.

“They were amazing, they really took this on. For people to give the level of commitment they did, it's huge. They do it for the young people in our centre.”

Every Cork TD has been supportive of the centre and Mr O’Leary credited local TD Padraig O’Sullivan for assisting in crucial negotiations and with setting up meetings with the Oireachtas education committee.

“That whole committee backed us 100%. We had goodwill politically, but we had massive goodwill from the people of Cork.” 

“It is about the staff, the students, and their parents. That community is central to how we operate here, and they’ve been a joy. The kids are a joy here.”

Alternative education is a vital model of education, he added. “What we’ve seen here is that you have kids here who are very passionate, who will follow where they need to go to be who they need to be.” 

“It shows that every child is capable. It’s a constitutional right to have an education, and square pegs don’t fit into a round hole."

