Man dead after fall from roof of farm building in Co Limerick

Gardaí are treating the man’s death as a tragic accident
A generic stock photo of a Garda in Dublin.

Tue, 13 Dec, 2022 - 19:18
David Raleigh

A man has died after falling from the roof of a shed on a farm in Co Limerick this Tuesday afternoon.

Gardaí are treating the man’s death as a tragic accident.

The man in his 50s died at the scene, at Bruree, located about 30km from Limerick City.

The man’s body was removed from the scene to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick where a post mortem will be carried out by a local pathologist.

The office of the Limerick Coroner will be contacted to arrange for an inquest.

Gardaí do not suspect foul play.

The man was carrying out repair works to the roof of a shed when he he fell about 30 feet, according to reliable sources.

It is understood locals raced to the man’s aid and desperately attempted to save his life with a defibrillator but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Garda spokesman said Gardaí responded to “the scene of a fatal workplace accident at a farm in Bruree, Co Limerick, this afternoon, Tuesday, December 13, 2022”.

“A man in his 50s was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been removed to University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem will take place at a later date.” Gardaí said the Health and Safety Authority had been notified.

