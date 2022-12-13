Bells of Cork’s landmark North Cathedral to ring out for first time in 56 years

And the bells are set to ring out for Christmas day – the newly restored bells of Cork’s landmark North Cathedral will be heard for first time in more than half a century this weekend.

The nine bells in the tower of the Cathedral of St Mary and St Anne, an iconic feature on the city’s skyline, will be rung out across the city for the first time in 56 years after mass on Saturday evening.

It follows a mammoth restoration project, which also included the installation of new exterior lighting at the cathedral. And there are also plans to make the cathedral tower accessible to parishioners and visitors in the future, it emerged today.

Canon John O’Donovan, the administrator of the Cathedral, said the entire team involved in the project is very grateful to everyone who worked on the project, and who helped fund the work, over the past three years.

“The outpouring of support from the parishes and the people of the area is a testament to the maintaining of the heritage of this important building to the city of Cork,” he said.

The cathedral was dedicated in 1808 and has played an important role in the life of Cork, as the ‘mother church’ for the Diocese of Cork and Ross.

Picture: Briian Lougheed

Its nine bells, which were first commissioned in 1869, were a familiar sound across the city as they announced the ordination of bishops and priests, weddings, first communions, confirmations, Sunday Masses, the Angelus, and funeral Masses for nearly 100 years.

Work on the restoration of the bells began in 2019, overseen by architects, engineers, and bell experts, all funded by personal donations, sponsorship, the parish lotto and parish donations, with some €170,000 raised.

Picture: Briian Lougheed

It included remedial works on the timber support structure and restorative works on the bells themselves, with the long-term hope to make the tower accessible to parishioners and visitors in the future.

Canon O’Donovan said: “The bells of the North Cathedral once played a huge role in the lives of those in the locality. It is fantastic for the children and grandchildren of those who heard them last to hear the bells ring again.

"We have also installed new exterior lighting for our cathedral so it can be viewed in the evening, and we have future plans to make the tower itself accessible.

This is all part of our ongoing plan to also establish the Cathedral of St Mary and St Anne as part of a tourist and heritage site that is the greater Shandon area.

The bells will be rededicated and rung after 5pm on Saturday, with an open invitation issued today to the local community to attend.