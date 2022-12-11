Man, 30s, killed in Waterford collision involving truck

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.
Man, 30s, killed in Waterford collision involving truck

The N25 is currently closed pending a technical examination of the scene by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators, and local diversions are in place.

Sun, 11 Dec, 2022 - 17:28
Rebecca Laffan

A man in his 30s has died following a collision involving the car he was driving and a truck.

Gardaí are currently at the scene in Newtown, Kilmacthomas, Co Waterford.

The incident took place around 1.30pm on the N25 in Newtown. 

"The driver and sole occupant of the car, a male aged in his 30s, was fatally injured as a result of the collision," said a garda spokesperson.

"The driver of the truck was taken to hospital with what are understood to be non-life threatening injuries."

The N25 is currently closed pending a technical examination of the scene by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators, and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

"Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N25 in the vicinity of Newtown between 1.15pm and 1.40pm, are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tramore Garda Station on 051 391 620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Read More

Woman killed on Macroom's main street just before bypass opening

More in this section

Woman killed on Macroom's main street just before bypass opening Woman killed on Macroom's main street just before bypass opening
Woman, 70s, dies after collision with truck in Macroom as bypass was being opened Woman, 70s, dies after collision with truck in Macroom as bypass was being opened
'We don’t have to worry about what the night will bring' - Bandon flood scheme opens  'We don’t have to worry about what the night will bring' - Bandon flood scheme opens 
<p>Picture Denis Minihane.</p>

Calls for calm after Cork home petrol-bombed

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.239 s