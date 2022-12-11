Man, 30s, killed in Waterford collision involving truck

A man in his 30s has died following a collision involving the car he was driving and a truck.

Gardaí are currently at the scene in Newtown, Kilmacthomas, Co Waterford.

The incident took place around 1.30pm on the N25 in Newtown.

"The driver and sole occupant of the car, a male aged in his 30s, was fatally injured as a result of the collision," said a garda spokesperson.

"The driver of the truck was taken to hospital with what are understood to be non-life threatening injuries."

The N25 is currently closed pending a technical examination of the scene by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators, and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

"Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N25 in the vicinity of Newtown between 1.15pm and 1.40pm, are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tramore Garda Station on 051 391 620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.