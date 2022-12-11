Developers re-lodge planning application for Limerick student accommodation

Developers have re-lodged a planning application for over 300 new student bed spaces in Limerick after the High Court quashed a previous approval for the project.

Cloncaragh Investments has submitted a fresh application to An Bord Pleanála, having previously been granted permission for the development by the planning board in August 2021.

The development at Punches Cross includes 30 build-to-rent apartments and 326 student-bed spaces. Planners said the proposals would “help to alleviate some degree of pressure on those seeking student accommodation”.

When the proposals were first mooted, the nearby Mary Immaculate College said it welcomed a development of this nature “which recognises the lack of supply of student beds in the vicinity”.

At the time of initial approval last year, An Bord Pleanála said the proposed development would be “in accordance with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area”.

However, this development became just the latest decision from the beleaguered planning board to be quashed in the High Court following a judicial review.

The case was taken by Environmental Trust Ireland against the decision.

In the judgment delivered on October 3, Mr Justice David Holland highlighted “underlying concern” with the development, saying it would give rise to the discharge of on-site pollutants to groundwater which will reach and adversely impact the Lower Shannon River special area of conservation.

The judge said he was quashing the permission “by reason of the Board’s failure to circulate the [Environmental Trust Ireland] submission to the planning authority in a timely manner”.

This was welcomed by Environmental Trust Ireland president and solicitor Michelle Hayes, who said she’d been highlighting environmental issues and other matters since the first planning bid for the site in 2019.

In the wake of the judge’s decision, however, Labour councillor Joe Leddin called for the planners to resubmit an application and said the “big losers” from the decision were students.

Cloncaragh Investments have now resubmitted the plans to An Bord Pleanála, who are due to issue a decision on 3 March 2023.