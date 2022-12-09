Crosshaven Coast Guard rescue beached dolphin from pier

The crew were on patrol on Wednesday night when they noticed an animal in distress shortly after 9pm
The dolphin was rescued after becoming trapped near Crosshaven pier

Fri, 09 Dec, 2022 - 08:30
David Kent

The Crosshaven Coast Guard have been applauded by the public after it managed to save a dolphin which had been beached on a pier in the town.

The crew were on patrol on Wednesday night when they noticed an animal in distress shortly after 9pm.

On closer inspection, they discovered a "stricken" dolphin near the pier.

In conditions which a spokesperson described as "difficult", the crew used various pieces of equipment to get to the upset dolphin who had got beached on the low outgoing tide. 

After a bit of effort, they successfully managed to get the dolphin onto an inflatable pontoon and bring him safely to deeper water.

From there he swam freely back to his natural habitat.

A spokesperson for Crosshaven Coast Guard explained: "A great outcome for dolphin and team who returned to base after 2300 for clean down and debrief.

"Remember if you see someone or indeed some wildlife you think is or maybe in trouble dial 112/999 and ask for the Irish Coast Guard. It could save a life."

