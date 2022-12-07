Man arrested after vehicle was 'travelling the wrong way' on Waterford bridge

A man has been arrested following a road traffic collision in Waterford city yesterday.

The incident occurred shortly before 5pm on the Rice Bridge in Waterford on December 6.

Gardaí confirmed that a vehicle was "travelling the wrong way" on the Rice Bridge. A spokesperson said it collided with another vehicle before mounting a footpath.

“This vehicle then travelled along the footpath and collided with a third vehicle at Grattan Quay,” the Garda spokesperson added.

One person was taken to hospital as a precaution. No other injuries have been reported.

A man, aged in his 50s, was arrested at the scene for road traffic offences.

He was taken to Waterford Garda Station where he has since been charged and will appear before Waterford District Court at 10:30am today.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward, particularly those who may have camera/dash-cam footage and were travelling in the Rice Bridge/Grattan Quay area between 4:30pm and 5pm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on (051) 292211, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda Station.