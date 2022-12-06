Irish Water's prosecution for contaminating mussel habitat in Cork adjourned 

A judge has adjourned a prosecution against Irish Water for contaminating the Co Cork habitat of an endangered mussel for a progress report on a new water treatment plant to be completed in 2024.

The utility was before Dublin District Court again following an 11-month adjournment in the case taken by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

It has admitted eight counts of breaching the terms of its licence in connection with levels of ammonia and orthophosphate from a wastewater treatment plant in Boherbue.

The existing plant discharges into the Brogeen river, a protected conservation area and home to the freshwater pearl mussel.

Eoghan Cole BL, for Irish Water, told Judge Anthony Halpin the timeline for completion of a new plant was March 2024.

Judge Halpin adjourned the case until February 27.

Earlier, Judge Halpin said he was conscious that this mussel species could be extinct.

However, keeping the case before the court would concentrate minds, and he said he could see that Irish Water is now doing its best.

In January, he adjourned the case to ensure work had started on the replacement facility.

On verge of extinction

At a previous hearing in 2021, EPA inspector Patrick Chan said the freshwater pearl mussel is an important species, mainly found in Ireland and Scotland, but on the verge of extinction.

Mr Chan agreed upgrade work was supposed to be done by 2014, but the deadline was pushed back to 2019 and 2021.

Irish Water has already been fined €4,000 for not having the Boherbue plant rebuilt on time.

The court heard the level of ammonia discharged into the river is not supposed to exceed 0.5mg per litre, as stated in the plant’s licence, but it has been seven times that over the last four years.

Upgrading the treatment plant is necessary to protect the mussel species, Mr Chan had added.

The court heard Irish Water has prioritised capital upgrades in the Cork city area and has recognised the seriousness of the issue.