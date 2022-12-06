Teenager in critical condition following crash on M7 in Tipperary

Teenager in critical condition following crash on M7 in Tipperary

The road remains closed from Junction 26 to Junction 27 as gardaí examine the scene. Diversions to the R445 (Old N7) are in place. Picture: Larry Cummins

Tue, 06 Dec, 2022 - 08:22
Mairead Sheehy

A teenager is in a critical condition in hospital following a single-vehicle collision on the M7 motorway in Tipperary yesterday evening.

Gardaí attended the scene of accident that occurred on the westbound lanes of the motorway between turn-offs for Nenagh and Birdhill, shortly after 9pm.

“A man in his late teens, was taken from the scene by Ambulance to University Hospital Limerick. His condition is understood to be critical,” said a Garda spokesperson.

The road remains closed from Junction 26 to Junction 27 as gardaí examine the scene. Diversions to the R445 (Old N7) are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward, particularly those who may have camera/ dash-cam footage and were travelling nearby at the time of the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nenagh Garda Station on (067) 50450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda Station.

More in this section

Cork City Council ordered to scrap zoning on several sites Cork City Council ordered to scrap zoning on several sites
Standard of driving in Cork branded 'appalling' as gardaí unveil Christmas traffic management plan Standard of driving in Cork branded 'appalling' as gardaí unveil Christmas traffic management plan
Crowdfunding bid launched for Michael Collins statue in Cork City Crowdfunding bid launched for Michael Collins statue in Cork City
<p>A garda spokesman said on Monday evening that foul play has been ruled out following the sutopsy on the body.</p>

Foul play ruled out in death of man in Fermoy

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.276 s