Teenager in critical condition following crash on M7 in Tipperary

A teenager is in a critical condition in hospital following a single-vehicle collision on the M7 motorway in Tipperary yesterday evening.
Gardaí attended the scene of accident that occurred on the westbound lanes of the motorway between turn-offs for Nenagh and Birdhill, shortly after 9pm.
“A man in his late teens, was taken from the scene by Ambulance to University Hospital Limerick. His condition is understood to be critical,” said a Garda spokesperson.
The road remains closed from Junction 26 to Junction 27 as gardaí examine the scene. Diversions to the R445 (Old N7) are in place.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward, particularly those who may have camera/ dash-cam footage and were travelling nearby at the time of the collision.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Nenagh Garda Station on (067) 50450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda Station.