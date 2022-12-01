Ian Bailey reveals he was 'attacked and assaulted' near his home in Cork

Ian Bailey has revealed he was the victim of an assault last night near his home in Cork.

Mr Bailey described the assault as "a bad episode of the Young Offenders” saying he was “taken by surprise.”

He said the assault took place in Bantry after he had arrived to meet fans from Cork city who he had come into contact with on TikTok.

However, on approaching he said several young men got out of a car, one of whom he said pretended to be one of his fans just before the assault took place.

Mr Bailey said the men ”attacked and assaulted” him, saying that they “kicked me in the head a few times and the loin”.

“I’ve got quite a lot of fans apparently,” he said before adding, “I’m a little bit battered and a little bit bruised but I’m okay,” he said.

Mr Bailey who said he was still “a bit shook” reported the assault to An Garda Síochána.

“I’ve given them a statement and I think they’ll probably be able to trace the people responsible,” he said before adding that he did not know why the assault happened.

“Obviously my life is quite unusual, I’ve been through quite a lot,” he said.

Mr Bailey said those who carried out the assault were around 20 years of age and “definitely” from Cork city

He described the events in a video posted to his TikTok account, where he has amassed over 3,700 followers and gathered over 14.7 thousand likes.

A Garda Spokesperson said that "Gardaí are conducting enquiries into the alleged assault of a man in the Bantry area of Co Cork at approximately 11:30pm, 30th November 2022."

Ian Bailey speaking on his TikTok account about a recent assault

Recently, Bailey developed a shout-out service, where followers can request a personalised video posted on his account for €15.

In 2019, Mr Bailey was convicted in absentia by a court in Paris of the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier murder. He has always denied any involvement in it.

The French filmmaker’s body was found near her holiday home in Toormore, West Cork on the morning of December 23, 1996.