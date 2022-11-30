Missing Kerry teen last seen in Cork city

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a teenager missing from Co Kerry.
17-year-old Michael Harrington has been missing since Monday, November 28.
Michael, who lives in Tralee, Co. Kerry, was last seen on Skehard Road in Cork city on Monday afternoon.
He is described as being 5’ 2” in height, with a slim build and short brown hair.
Michael was last seen wearing a black hooded jumper, black puffer jacket, black tracksuit bottoms and grey Nike runners.
He is known to frequent the Mahon area in Cork.
Anyone with information on Michael’s whereabouts is asked to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station on 021 4522000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.