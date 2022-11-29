Local Cork hero performs CPR to help save six-year-old's life

The unknown man who helped to save a Cork child from choking has revealed himself.
Kevin Cramer managed to keep a level head in a panicked situation and gave six-year-old Martin CPR until the ambulance arrived.

Tue, 29 Nov, 2022 - 22:59
Michelle McGlynn

A Cork mother came face-to-face with one of every parents' worst nightmares when she found her six-year-old son choking at their home last week.

Luckily, a nearby stranger came to the rescue and provided the boy with CPR until paramedics arrived.

Mary Long O'Connor has since made an appeal to find the man to thank him for his potentially livesaving intervention.

It has now been revealed that the man responsible was Irish Examiner employee Kevin Cramer.

He had been shopping in a nearby SuperValu last Thursday afternoon in Mayfield when a woman came up to him and said: "Quick, quick — come and help, there is a boy choking".

Ms Long O'Connor had immediately called 999 when she discovered her son was choking and then called out for help from her front door.

Without a thought, Mr Cramer ran over to the house, where he saw young Martin on the floor unconscious. His breathing was shallow and laboured.

Amid the distress, one woman was on the phone speaking to a first responder who said that someone needed to administer CPR.

"She said somebody has to do it, and they all looked at me, so I said OK," Mr Cramer recalled.

The first responder talked him through what he had to do, and he continued to give CPR until paramedics arrived a couple of minutes later.

He praised the team for their response, saying that the paramedic car arrived very quickly and was shortly followed by an ambulance which took the child and his mother to Cork University Hospital.

It was only afterwards that the shock of the whole situation set in for Mr Cramer.

Unsure of how long the child was choking or unconscious before he arrived at the house, he was worried about any potential damage that may have been suffered.

He gave the family some space and called to the home a couple of days later to check on Martin's recovery, but with no answer, Mr Cramer assumed the family were at the hospital.

He then called in to the nearby chemist, who were able to tell him that Martin was OK.

"That was all I wanted to hear," said Mr Cramer.

While he is keen to downplay his role in the happy outcome, Mr Cramer said that he just helped Martin for a few minutes until the paramedics arrived.

However, Martin's mother is keen to say thank you to the man who stepped in and helped her son when he was in a dangerous situation.

We have contacted Ms Long O'Connor in an effort to reconnect the two.

