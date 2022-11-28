Family of late Waterford hurler appeals for help to find stolen 1948 All Ireland medal

"It's our family treasure, our memento, of our father."
The medal was stolen from Mr de Paor's daughter's house on November 25.

Mon, 28 Nov, 2022 - 21:11
Rebecca Laffan

The family of the late Waterford hurler Daithí de Paor has appealed to the public for help in finding his 1948 All-Ireland medal which was stolen from his daughter's home on Friday.

The medal, described as an irreplaceable family heirloom, was taken in a robbery along with other items of jewellery from a house in Farnatrane, Oylegate, Co Wexford between 4pm and 7pm on November 25.

Mr de Paor's daughter, Siún O'Mahony, told the Irish Examiner: "I was the custodian of the medal for the family. I never felt it is mine —  it's our family's medal that honours our father.

Mr de Paor, also known as Davie Power in many GAA circles, passed away in 1986 and was "a GAA man in every vein of his body", according to his daughter.

He began playing in Mount Sion, before becoming involved as an official in his home club in Portlaw and playing for the 1948 All-Ireland-winning Waterford team.

He served as treasurer of the county board in the decades before his death.

Since the robbery, the family has launched a social media campaign in an effort to be reunited with the beloved medal.

"We're hoping it'll tweak someone's conscience. We want to get people thinking about it so hopefully, it can be brought home," said Ms O'Mahony.

A garda spokesperson told the Irish Examiner that gardaí in Wexford are appealing for information following the theft.

"This medal is of significant personal value," the spokesperson added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí at Enniscorthy 053 924 2580, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

